LPG Condemns Violence At Council Of State Polls

Jerry Owusu, General Secretary of LPG

THE LIBERAL Party of Ghana (LPG), has condemned the recent violent disruptions that occurred during the Council of State elections in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, where heavily built thugs stormed election premises, attacked officials, and destroyed ballot papers.

In the Ashanti Region, the Council of State elections turned chaotic when some thugs stormed the election grounds and disrupted the process, destroying ballot papers and boxes on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Five journalists who were filming the incident for their reports were beaten pitilessly. The victims include Gideon Nana Peprah, GhanaWeb; Akwasi Oppong, Angel FM; Kofi Adade, Oyerepa Radio/TV, Henry Kotei Henry, Oseikrom Dawuro newspaper, and Charles Awuah Mensah alias Papa That, Lawson FM/TV.

They were beaten in the presence of the police while the ballot papers were being sorted and counted by the electoral officers.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for the thugs who invaded the election premises and disrupted the Council of State elections.

Additionally, the police are reviewing all available footage to identify and arrest the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.

The General Secretary of LPG, Jerry Owusu, in a press statement, described the action by the thugs as lawless, which undermines democracy and threaten the peace and stability of the nation. He called on the Police Service to swiftly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We stand in solidarity with the journalists, election officials and members of the public who were injured or affected by this unfortunate incident. The media plays a vital role in upholding democracy, and any attacks on journalists are attacks on free speech and press freedom,” he said in the statement.

The LPG urged all political stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy, tolerance and the rule of law, while remaining committed to promoting peace, accountability, and the protection of Ghana’s democratic institutions.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi