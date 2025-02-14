UDS Harmattan School Discusses Govt Changes, Development

Former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo with Professor Seidu Al-Hassan and other stakeholders at the 19th Harmattan School at UDS

The Institute for Interdisciplinary Research (IIR) of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has held its 19th Harmattan School at the Dungu campus in the Northern Region.

The theme for this year’s school is “Changes in Governments and National Development: Discontinuity in Continuity.”

The Institute for Interdisciplinary Research of the University for Development Studies was established in 2000 as a leading provider of multidisciplinary research and consultancy services to local, national and international organisations operating in the public and private sectors.

The Institute conducts research and provides consultancy services on a wide range of fields including agriculture, climate change, sustainable development, healthcare and medical services, politics, governance and democracy, media and communication among others, and one of the core competences of IIR is its interdisciplinary team of researchers and consultants with many years of impeccable industry experience.

The Director of IIR, Prof. Mamudu A. Akudugu, said the theme for this year’s school is anchored on the current governance and development issues relating to possible abandonments and discontinuities in national development plans, policies, programmes and projects following the change in government in the country, which could potentially affect citizens’ welfare negatively.

“It is believed that the 19th Harmattan School will create a platform to discuss these matters bearing in mind the triple functions of universities. It is our prayer and hope that the outcome of the discussions in this School will find favour with the new government in ensuring continuity in the development of our country, with special focus on education, health and agriculture,” he stated.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, urged various governments who take over from previous ones to ensure that they continue with developmental projects started by their predecessors, for the development of the nation.

“The true measure of national development is not just in change but in the ability to sustain progress amidst transitions. Continuity must be the foundation upon which change builds, ensuring that each government contributes to a lasting national vision,” he pointed out.

Former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, who was the guest of honour, commended UDS for organising the 19th UDS Harmattan School, adding that discontinuity in continuity is a profound reflection on the delicate balance between tradition and transformation, stability and reform, and that discourse is not only timely but essential in shaping a future where leadership transitions do not disrupt development but rather reinforce a nation’s collective aspirations.

“Nation-building is a continuous process, not a competition. Every government has a duty to honour and complete projects initiated by its predecessors, for true progress is measured not by who starts, but by what is sustained and completed for the benefit of all,” she added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Dungu