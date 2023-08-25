Lukaku Offers Himself To Roma

Lukaku

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku, has reportedly offered himself to Roma as he looks for a move.

If he joins Roma, then Lukaku would reunite with ex-Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho.

Juventus fans reacted angrily to suggestions that Lukaku could join them and stormed the pitch during a training match in protest.

If Lukaku joins Roma, then he would be set for a reunion with Jose Mourinho, who he previously played under at Manchester United. They were also together at Chelsea for a period.

Chelsea is believed to be demanding a fee of around £40million for Lukaku, and rejected a bid of £26million from Inter Milan earlier this summer.

Juventus reportedly haven’t given up on the possibility of signing Lukaku, but it remains to be seen where his future lies.

Lukaku has been the subject of interest from Inter Milan and Juventus this summer.