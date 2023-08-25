West Ham Near Kudus Capture

Mohammed Kudus

Premier League Club, West Ham United, is poised to finalise an agreement with Ajax for the acquisition of attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

The English club has made a formal offer of €41 million, accompanied by an additional €3 million in potential add-ons. The proposed deal includes a 10% sell-on clause, further solidifying the terms.

Anticipated to be met with acceptance from their Eredivisie counterparts, this potential transfer marks a significant development.

The personal terms for the 23-year-old have already been established, with plans for him to sign a five-year contract that includes the option for a sixth year.

Previous reports from The Athletic indicated that West Ham’s earlier bid for Kudus had been turned down by Ajax. Currently under contract with the Dutch club until 2025, Kudus declined a one-year extension offered in April.

Notably, other prominent clubs, including Chelsea, expressed interest in Kudus earlier in this summer’s transfer window. Similarly, Brighton & Hove Albion had reached a preliminary agreement to secure his services earlier in the current month.

Kudus boasts of a commendable track record during his three-season tenure with Ajax. His presence on the field resulted in 16 goals across 63 Eredivisie matches.

On the international stage, he demonstrated his skills by contributing seven goals in 24 appearances for Ghana, including two during the World Cup in Qatar.

