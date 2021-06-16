Lymelyte Entertainment To Develop Talents

Gideon Asuako

The management of Lymelyte Entertainment, which has its headquarters in the United States of America (USA), has declared its readiness to support the music industry in Ghana to meet the challenges ahead of it.

The record label, which has consistently delivered great music and built a strong image for a number of Ghanaian artistes, has also become one of the major forces in events, artiste management and marketing in the entertainment industry.

The record label feels it is important to acknowledge the talents of the youth and help them nurture it for the future.

One of its objectives is to develop talents, inspire and unearth the music passion hidden in the youth.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lymelyte Entertainment, Gideon Asuako, said there are many great talents out there who want platforms to bring out what they have, so he has taken it upon himself to help such people to achieve their dream.

According to him, though his music label came on the scene not long ago, its contributions in the industry has helped grow existing and other underground artistes and also discovered new talents in the industry.

He stressed that one of his objectives is to develop the talents in the youth and also create employment for people, adding, “I know there are great talents who want platforms to bring out what they have so I have taken it upon myself to help such people.”

According to him, the record label has shown interest in recruiting more talents from Ghana this year, and it seems their radar is stationed in Tema which has a lot of talents around the country.

He mentioned that his outfit is targeting those talented youngsters who have never had the opportunity to showcase their hidden talents.

“Lymelyte Entertainment is focused on developing and managing talents with the main aim of exporting their art to the rest of the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, budding musician Lexis Tight, a singer and a recording artiste, has grabbed the chance to be among the new crop of reigning champions to be projected by the music label to take over the industry by storm.

Lexis Tight will soon release his first song dubbed ‘Daavi’, a record produced by Skybeat under the Lymelyte Entertainment records as well as unannounced surprises, music videos and other collaborations, concert and more.

By George Clifford Owusu