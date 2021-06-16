Kwesi Arthur Features On UK’s Equate Magazine

Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, also known as Kwesi Arthur, has gained huge international recognition after being featured on UK’s Equate Magazine 2021 edition.

Kwesi Arthur is currently the first Ghanaian rapper to be featured on the digital cover of Equate Magazine.

The Equate Magazine is one of the leading magazines in the United Kingdom which creates timely and timeless content covering culture, arts, and music, through to news and politics.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Equate Magazine’s journalist, Danielle Temeng, said Kwesi Arthur was selected among other artistes due to his versatility and achievement in the African entertainment industry since his breakthrough in 2015.

She said, “Kwesi Arthur is a trailblazer in the Ghanaian music scene, initially speaking to the star around his collaboration with Joeboy on ‘Baajo’, it is clear to see he’s broken the mould for a new sound in Africa that’s not just centered around Afrobeats, but self-expression in a way that is unapologetic and true to self.”

The 2021 edition of the Equate Magazine touched on the eventful 2020 Kwesi Arthur had, which included linking up with UK’s very own Stormzy to film visuals in Kumasi for their remix on ‘Sore’ with Yaw Tog and other interviews.

The magazine also delved into Kwesi Arthur’s emergence into the Ghanaian entertainment industry and international accolades under his belt, including a win for Hip Hop Song of the Year at Ghana’s 2018 Music Awards, the second Ghanaian rapper to be nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher and his enviable collaborations including his brand new feature on Sarkodie’s summer soaked single ‘Coachella’.

Reacting in a Twitter post sighted by DGN Online, Kwesi Arthur confessed that it is his first time being on the cover of a magazine and urged his fans to check the magazine out.

He wrote, “My first time being on a cover of a UK magazine!! I think even the first Ghanaian rapper to cover! Make sure you guys check this one out. Still WINNING Still SON OF JACOB!”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke