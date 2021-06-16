Bnoskka Holds Virtual Press Conference On Church And Copyright

Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr

Creative Arts Business and Intellectual Property Consultant, Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, popularly known as Bnoskka, will hold a virtual press conference to shed light on church and copyright.

The virtual press conference which will be held on Monday, June 21 at 1pm will broadcast live on Bnoskka social media platforms (FB, IG, Twitter, Twitch & YouTube).

Bnoskka, who is the main speaker, mentioned that the press conference will cover areas on relative aspects of the Copyright Act, Act 690, LI 1962, copyright infringement, and royalties among others.

Rex Omar – Board Chairman of GHAMRO, Mr. Enock Agyepon – CEO of Speech Production, Mr. Benjamin Nyadzi – Director of CopyGhana, and Rev. Dr. Nanayaa Owusu-Prempeh – CEO of Tin-Ifa Group, will all be part of the speakers to address the press on the stated subject.

They will share ideas, principles and experiences they have acquired within the copyright sector over the years.

All bloggers, media houses, journalists as well as creative industry stakeholders are all invited to follow Bnoskka.