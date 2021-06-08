Macron Slapped, 2 People arrested

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has allegedly been slapped in the face.

Two persons have reportedly been arrested as a result.

Mr Macron was allegedly slapped while on an official visit to the south-east of France.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr Macron is seen walking up to a barrier on a trip to Tain-l’Hermitage outside the city of Valence.

A man in a green T-shirt was then seen slapping Mr Macron in the face before officers quickly move in.

By Melvin Tarlue