Macron Slapped, 2 People arrested

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has allegedly been slapped in the face.
Two persons have reportedly been arrested as a result.
Mr Macron was allegedly slapped while on an official visit to the south-east of France.
In a video circulating on social media, Mr Macron is seen walking up to a barrier on a trip to Tain-l’Hermitage outside the city of Valence.
A man in a green T-shirt was then seen slapping Mr Macron in the face before officers quickly move in.
#Macron se fait gifler en direct de #Tain pic.twitter.com/tsXdByo22U
— ⚜️ (@AlexpLille) June 8, 2021
By Melvin Tarlue