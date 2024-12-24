Mad rush for Lyzy Tomato Mix in Mankessim, Cape Coast, and Swedru market

Market women and attendees at the Mankessim, Cape Coast and Swedru market rushed in their numbers to get LYZY Tomato Mix last week when the team made an appearance to introduce them to the product so to enable them choose between quality for their festive season celebrations.

Wednesday, December 18 was the market day for all Mankessim people. The LYZY team arrived at the venue very early in the morning – made all arrangements ready for their duty to commence and truth be told, it was a beautiful day with lot of experience and overall, acceptance from the market attendees.

It was an experience which the team described as the best they have seen and gotten close to in all years of market activation. The market women and everyone who bought the product on that day attested to its rich in nutrients – both for the young and old.

On December 19 which was the next day, the team make an appearance at the Swedru market which was few minutes’ drive from the Mankessim market. Over there as well, it was an experience valued the time spent.

The market women and everyone accepted the LYZY tomato product in good faith. Every other similar product on the Swedru market was ignored with focus placed on the LYZY team. It was more like an adventure. The acceptance from the Swedru people was more massive and increased in terms of other venues the team had visited.

On Friday, December 20, the team made further appearance at the Cape Coast market. It was a typical encounter that can be described as spotting. It was more like a movie scene with all top celebrities present to cast their various scenes.

Everything came to an end when the team returned back to Mankessim on Saturday to crown all the 4 days event. The return back to Mankessim was well accepted.

The move was simply to get all individuals, especially the market traders and women in general to get the understanding of the type of tomato product to use as the festive season approaches and days ahead.

The decision by the management is an avenue to sell the best unique tomato product for all kinds of food, both for the family and everyone to the general public.

LYZY Tomato Mix according to management of the company is reach in fiber, it has no coloring, solid taste, among other nutrients best for human health irrespective of age, and gender.

Mother company for LYZY Tomato Mix is LEAP Tomato Mix which has its slogan as ‘your family, our passion’. In addition to its goodness and reach in nutrients, it is affordable to all people.

Management of LYZY Tomato Mix is expected to continue a necessary adventure of regional tour across the whole country. Mankessim seeks to be the first venue with other venues likely to communicated soon to the public and cherish customers.

LYZY Tomato Mix has proven itself more than just another product; it has become a symbol of health, taste, and trust.

Indeed, LYZY Tomato Mix has not only stormed the market but had won over the hearts—and health—of the people, one meal at a time.