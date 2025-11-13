Mad Rush For Military In K’si …As Recruits Collapse

Some of the potential recruits at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

THERE WAS mad rush for enlistment in the military in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Several hundreds of applicants converged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where the exercise was held.

The paper learnt that the enlistment was supposed to officially commence at 6:30am, but some of the applicants arrived at the venue at 1am.

All the applicants were made to sit in the stands of the stadium to ensure orderliness during the exercise.

Per the arrangements, 20 applicants were called at a time to the tartan tracks in the stadium, where their documents and height were checked.

After checking of the documents, each potential recruit was made to undergo a medical checkup right at the stadium before they leave.

The exercise, reportedly, started smoothly just as planned. The cold weather in the morning also made the applicants to feel comfortable.

According to reports, the troubles started when the sun appeared in the sky, with its attendant heat, which created discomfort.

The applicants, in order to avoid the heat of the scorching sun, then started to rush the process in order to leave the stadium.

This resulted in some of the applicants either getting injured or collapsing. A medical team at the venue quickly treated the victims.

After attending to some number of applicants planned for the day, the exercise was called off, to be continued today.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi