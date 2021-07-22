Madagascar Thwarts Assassination Plot Against President

An alleged assassination plot against the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, has reportedly been thwarted.

Multiple local media reports monitored by DGN Online cited Madagascar’s chief prosecutor’s office as announcing that several Malagasy citizens and foreigners had been arrested this week.

The arrests, according to reports, are part of an investigation into the alleged assassination.

Excerpts of a statement from the office of the attorney General published by the media accused the suspects of planning to “eliminate and neutralise” a number of people.

It would be recalled that in June 2021, during the Independence Day celebration of Madagascar, authorities revealed that they had foiled an effort to kill the head of the national police force, General Richard Ravalomanana.

By Melvin Tarlue