Madina SDA Schoolchildren In Danger – Education Director

The building at the SDA Basic School

The La Nkwantanang Municipal Director of Education, Kean Adjei Appiah, has flagged an imminent danger posed by a structure at the premises of the Madina SDA Basic School premises to the pupils.

He, therefore, has asked the Municipal Assembly to demolish the building at the centre of the school, noting that the private property and its accessories, particularly the septic tank, pose a risk to the safety of the schoolchildren.

Speaking to the media last Friday, Mr. Appiah said the Municipal Assembly was yet to act on a petition from the school’s authorities to the Assembly.

He stated that the land on which the school is located belongs to the government, which asked the SDA Church to build the school and later took over the school.

The Education Director stated that the owner of the said building had refused to vacate the school premises despite various appeals to him, and therefore wants the Municipal Assembly to crack the whip.

The PTA Chairman of the School, Isaac Addo, said the parents were worried about the safety of their children as the structure is creating a lot of inconvenience for the children.

According to him, all efforts made by the SDA Church for the owner to vacate the building for it to be demolished have proved futile.

He was concerned that the septic tank could endanger the pupils who play nearby on a daily basis, besides the public health risk.

A Daily Guide Report