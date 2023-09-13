Magic Rocker Drops New Song

Magic Rocker

US-based Ghanaian musician, producer, songwriter and businessman, Richard Essien, popularly known as Magic Rocker, has officially released his much anticipated Ga song titled “AbauTha Somtin,” which is sure to excite his fans.

After its release, the new track, which is currently beingaired on some selected local radio stations, is anticipated to earn rave reviews from a variety of music fans across the country as well as frequent rotations on various radio platforms.

Magic Rocker, who is known for successful songs like “Sextisfaction”, “Just Like Sugar” and “Stop Speaking Vernacular”, among others, is confident that his new track, which has a soul-stirring message and a danceable rhythm and beat, will rival those previously included on the music chart.

The singer encouraged his fans to wait patiently for the release of his song “AbauTha Somtin” by posting images of the cover on social media before it was released.

The mid-tempo song was recorded for Gavali Music by the dream team of Richard Essien (Magic Rocker), Mr. Sarge, and Joshua Tetteh (King Jay).

The tune is accessible on all digital music platforms and promises to rule party venues across the nation.

The outstanding single, which many people believe to be Magic Rocker’s most daring creation, is guaranteed to have music enthusiasts stoked on the dance floor.

The new single, according to several industry insiders, is a really strong tune that will undoubtedly get a lot of respect in the music business.

Magic Rocker saidhis latest single, sung in Ga, was released in fulfillment of his promise to his followers that he had a major Ga ‘jama’ track for them. It is fused with a ‘jama’ beat and a hiplife atmosphere.

By George Clifford Owusu