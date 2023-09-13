Impacting Lives Is My Focus – Shasha Marley

Shasha Marley

Popular Ghanaian roots reggae artiste Julius Amua-Sekyi, known in the music scene as Shasha Marley, is currently in the studios working tirelessly on his upcoming singles.

The seasoned reggae performer and songwriter has composed songs that entertain, motivate, and educate his audience while yet retaining his originality.

He claims that in his capacity as a reggae musician, the lyrics of his songs should inspire and uplift listeners to live better lives.

He, however, disclosed that his present goal as a reggae artiste is to use his music to educate the youth on moral and other virtues.

According to him, he wants the whole world to benefit from his music because his music talks about everyday life, adding that his songs are motivational, which encourages people to adopt positive thinking in their day to day activities.

As one of the few remaining reggae acts in the country at the moment, Shasha is credited with a number of popular songs including “Twin City Mafia”, “I’m Not Ashamed of the Gospel of Jah”, and “Maata Family”, among others.

He mentioned that his music career was influenced by legendary musicians including Jimmy Cliff, Steel Pulse, Bob Marley, and Winston Rodney (of Burning Spear), among others.

He launched his first song, “Tell Freedom”, which went on to become a big hit both in Ghana and abroad. He also has a number of tracks to his credit.

The successful songs “Seek Ye Good” and “Not Evil” were featured on the album “Tell Freedom”, which Shasha Marley published in 1999.

He coordinated an effort against HIV/AIDS in Africa in 2000 with 15 of Ghana’s best musicians. Johns Hopkins University sponsored the release of the song “Stop AIDS, Love Life” in New York.

He is credited with a number of awards which include;2007Best Male Vocal Performance and Best Reggae Song of the Year (Ghana Music Awards), 2010,Best African Reggae Artiste of the Year(KORA All Africa Music Awards), 2017 Music Honours(Department of Music Education) at the University of Education, Winneba, Legendary Award Honour(Accra FM- NkranKwanso),2022 Lifetime Achievement Honour(610 Music Awards), among others.

BY George Clifford Owusu