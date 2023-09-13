Lily M Celebrates Music Milestone

Lily M

The Ghanaian music scene is buzzing with excitement as Afro pop sensation Lily M, also known as Mavis Sintim-Aboagye, marks another milestone in her remarkable journey.

Not only does she boast five captivating singles to her name, but she also recently celebrated her birthday on September 11, making it a double celebration for her fans and well-wishers.

Lily M’s musical odyssey began in the heart of Ghana’s Ashanti Region, where she honed her vocal talents singing in the local church choir.

Her dedication to her craft and an unwavering love for music led her to form her own band within the church—an early sign of the star she would become.

The defining moment in her career occurred on June 24, 2016, when she officially launched her brand, ‘Lily M,’ at the Coffee Shop in Labone.

From that day onwards, she has been on a mission to make her mark in the music industry while spreading a message of love for life and respect for the dignity of life itself.

Lily M’s journey as a solo artiste began with recording demos, and her husband, Mr. Sintim-Aboagye, recognised her immense potential and became the executive producer of her brand. Together, they ventured into full-time music, and the rest, as they say, is history.

One of Lily M’s notable achievements is her hit single ‘Strength of a Woman,’ featuring the talented SherifaGunu.

The accompanying music video, directed by renowned filmmaker Stanley Adjetey, was a visual masterpiece that resonated deeply with her audience.

When asked about her motivation, she humbly stated, “I don’t do music for fame; there is a bigger vision of respecting the dignity of life to bring peace, unity, and happiness for all humanity. This requires staying active, humble, and relaxed.”

But that’s not all; Lily M has graced her fans with a total of five mesmerising singles, each telling a unique story and showcasing her incredible vocal prowess. These singles are now available on all major digital platforms, allowing fans worldwide to stream and download her music at their convenience.

As we look ahead, Lily M’s journey is only just beginning. With five remarkable singles already under her belt and a burning passion for music that’s stronger than ever, she continues to inspire and empower her audience. Her music is more than just a melody; it’s a force for positive change and a source of hope for all who listen.