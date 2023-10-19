Maguire Blasts England Fans

Harry Maguir

England defender Harry Maguire says supporters who booed midfielder Jordan Henderson “aren’t England fans”.

Henderson was booed when he was substituted in Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Australia and when he came on in the 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifying victory against Italy on Tuesday.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson was criticised for joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq this summer.

“Proper England fans don’t boo players,” said Maguire.

“Don’t boo players who dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and have special moments for them and their families.”

Henderson was a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community during his time at Liverpool, but was criticised by some fans and LGBTQ+ campaigners for moving to Saudi Arabia, where same-sex sexual activity is illegal.

England manager Gareth Southgate said after the Australia game that “it defies logic” that fans booed captain Henderson, who said he must take criticism “on the chin”.

Henderson received a slightly warmer reception when he came off the bench in the 70th minute against Italy.

“You heard when he came on the cheers and a few jeers, but they aren’t England fans,” said Maguire.

Maguire has been booed by Manchester United and England supporters over the past year.

Last month, Southgate said criticism of Maguire was “a joke”, and his mother Zoe described the abuse he has received as “disgraceful”.