Mahama Admits Abandoning Eastern Corridor Road

John Dramani Mahama

The Flagbearer of the opposition NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has admitted to not completing the Eastern Corridor road when he was President some years back.

Speaking to the Chief and people of the South Dayi District at Peki, the former President noted that he regrets not completing the said road before leaving office.

He said, “My regret is that we did not complete the famous Eastern Corridor road before we left.”

Mr. Mahama made the comment on the last day of his four-day campaign tour of the Volta region.

The 965km Eastern Corridor road (National Route 2- N2) which is the shortest route between the Southern sector and the Northern sector of the country, links the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Volta, Oti and Upper East regions.

The larger portion of the road, 695km which traverses the Volta, Oti and North Eastern Regions, particularly from Asikuma Junction to Kpassa and beyond has been divided into several lots.

On September 29, former President Atta Mills awarded the contract for the Asikuma Junction to Hohoe portion (45km) for work to start on 22nd November, 2011.

The project which was to last 24 months have still not been completed. President Mahama who was the Vice President then, took over as President some months later; until 2016 when he was voted out of power.

The current NPP government has assured voters of completing the road project, with works on the Hohoe to Jasikan portion at an advance stage of completion. Work on the Have to Hohoe portion is also ongoing.

However, former President Mahama on his tour last Thursday, August 20, assured the people that should they vote him back into power, he will ensure the road is completed.

He said “By the time we left, all segments of it were being worked on…. I believe that if the NDC had continued in office today we would not be talking about the Eastern Corridor road.”

For him, the road is on the top of things he will do for the region should he win the December elections. “It is the number one priority for us. This Eastern Corridor road goes through 21 districts from South and North and you can imagine the number of agricultural products and others that come down this road to be able to reach the markets in Accra and Tema.” he added.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)