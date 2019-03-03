Mahama Admits Leaked Tape; But Says NDC Office Bugged

Former President John Mahama

Former President of Ghana and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC ) John Mahama has admitted that indeed the leaked audio recording was from the camp of the NDC.

However, he is insisting that the offices of the NDC were bugged.

His statement is however in sharp contrast to what the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has earlier said that the Akufo-Addo administration has not bugged into NDC offices.

NDC’s Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfias earlier claimed that the office of the opposition party was bugged when he sort to blame the government for the recording.

The said two-hour long controversial leaked tape is believed to be containing the voice of NDC National Chairman and Church of Pentecost Elder, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

In the tape available to DGN Online, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is heard inciting violence, particularly calling for the assassination and kidnapping of some individuals in Ghana, as well as calling for what he termed as a relentless war against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa.

He also endorsed insults against the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante.

But addressing NDC supporters and members during his victory walk on Saturday March 2, 2019, Mr. Mahama said “it is only a government that has too much time on its hands because it is not working, that will have time to go and bug the office of its opponents.”

According to him, “we do not have time for that…Let us focus our message and tell Ghanaians what we can do for them. We already have a track record.”

He added that “we have governed this country before and so let us focus on the things we can do for Ghanaians to make their lives better and not be distracted by the shenanigans of the NPP party.”

Ofosu Ampofo Breaks Silence

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo has broken his silence over the matter, after swerving the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking at the same victory walk, he said he was not a violent man and that the NDC as a party believed in the rule of law.

He noted that ” I have been in politics for many years, there’s no evidence I have won my victory through violence or spoken against anybody. I want to remain focused, the NDC wants to remain focused. We will win the election freely, fairly and clearly.”

According to him, “the NDC believes in the rule of law and we are Democrats. I want to assure all Ghanaians that the NDC will not kill women to win power, the NDC will not kidnap people to win power, the NDC will not insult to win the power, the NDC will bring a message of hope to Ghanaians.”

BY Melvin Tarlue & Jamila Akweley Okertchiri