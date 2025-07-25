Mahama Appoints Atta Kojo Choi, 7 Others As Ambassadors

Atta Kojo Choi

President John Mahama has nominated Atta Kojo Choi, a naturalized Ghanaian, as the Ambassador to South Korea.

Born in South Korea, Kofi Choi relocated to Ghana at the age of 14, where he later acquired Ghanaian citizenship.

His deep ties to Ghana were strengthened through his education at SOS College in Tema, followed by his studies at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he earned a degree in business administration in 2002.

Professionally, Choi has over 20 years of experience across telecommunications, fintech, marketing communications, and business consulting in Ghana and the wider West African region.

He has served as a consultant to the Korean Embassy in Ghana and to various multinational firms, leveraging his cross-cultural insights to facilitate partnerships and business growth.

Seven others were also appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners to represent Ghana in various countries, aiming to strengthen the nation’s diplomatic presence globally.

The nominees include; Mona Helen Kabuki Quartey, former Minister and economist, as Ambassador to the Italian Republic, Dr. Kwame Ampofo, energy expert, as Ambassador to Hungary, Paul Evans Aidoo, politician designated to Kenya, Magnus Kofi Amoatey, former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Others include Said Saleh Sinare to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kenneth Akibate to Burkina Faso and Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna to the Republic of Namibia.

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, in a statement said the nominations follow consultations with the Council of State and signal a strategic shift in Ghana’s foreign engagement, reflecting the administration’s broader diplomatic and economic agenda. “These appointments are subject to approval by the receiving states, in line with international diplomatic protocols,” the statement said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke