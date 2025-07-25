Morocco Highlights Southern Provinces At Oeiras Bluetech Ocean Forum

The Moroccan delegation at the forum

Morocco played a key role at the Oeiras Bluetech Ocean Forum 2025, held from 21 to 23 July in Oeiras, Portugal, and dedicated to maritime innovation, port decarbonisation and transcontinental cooperation.

This event brought together institutional representatives, economic actors, international experts and partners from Europe, Africa and Asia around new technological models for sustainable ocean development and the valorisation of marine resources.

The Kingdom of Morocco was the voice of the African continent at the forum, highlighting the challenges and opportunities related to the development of the blue economy in Africa. This participation is part of a positive and evolving dynamic, reinforced by Portugal’s recent announcement expressing its support for the Moroccan Autonomy Plan for the Sahara, internationally recognised as the most serious and credible basis for the resolution of the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

In this context, Mohamed Jifer, Director of the Regional Investment Centre in Laayoune, highlighted the opportunities offered by the southern provinces, particularly in the sectors of aquaculture, marine biotechnologies and port development.

He recalled that these projects are part of the New Development Model launched in 2016 on the initiative of the King, which guarantees institutional stability and an environment conducive to investment.

Professor of maritime law at Abdelmalek Essadi University in Tangier, Sarra Sefrioui, presented the Kingdom’s strategic vision for a sustainable blue economy, based on a secure legal framework, aligned with international conventions and supported by strengthened cooperation agreements, particularly with the European Union. She also highlighted the role of the southern provinces as a geo-economic hub connecting West Africa, Europe and China, facilitating trade and long-term investment.

Director of Techla Frigo in Dakhla, Limam Bousif, highlighted the Atlantic Port of Dakhla, one of the flagship projects of the New Development Model for the southern provinces. With an investment of more than 1.2 billion euros, this new-generation infrastructure integrates renewable energy solutions, decarbonised maritime corridors and the production of green fuels.

It illustrates Morocco’s desire to equip its Atlantic regions with modern, sustainable and connected facilities, contributing to the national goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and strengthening its role as an economic hub connecting Europe, Africa and the Atlantic.

Morocco’s presence was described as remarkable by the forum organisers, who highlighted that the Kingdom is one of Portugal’s most dynamic international partners, alongside China and the Netherlands.

A Daily Guide Report