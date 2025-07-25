Another Shooting Rocks Asawase: Man Gunned Down By Unknown Assailants

Fear has once again gripped residents of Asawase in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region following the fatal shooting of a man by two unknown assailants on a motorbike.

The incident, which occurred earlier today has left the community on edge. Eyewitnesses told Daily Guide Network that the victim, who is yet to be identified, was shot twice at close range and died instantly.

This latest killing comes just days after the assassination of Abdul-Malik Azenbe, the Kusasi Chief of the Ashanti Region and Chief of the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri.

The late Azenbe was attacked at his residence near the Asawase F-line Community Centre by armed gunmen on a motorbike, one of whom reportedly wielded an AK-47 rifle. He was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The recurrence of such attacks has raised serious security concerns among residents and traditional leaders, who are calling for urgent action from law enforcement agencies.

Police have cordoned off the latest crime scene and launched an investigation into the matter.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the two shootings are connected, but the close timing and proximity of the incidents have intensified fears in the community.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators and restore calm to the area.

By David Afum, Kumasi