4 Robbers Arrested, One Killed in Separate Operations

The suspects

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has intensified its clampdown on armed robbery in the region, mounting two separate operations in different districts that led to the arrest of four suspected armed robbers and the killing of another during a gunfire exchange.

First Operation

In the early hours of July 19, 2025, the Regional Operations Patrol Team responded swiftly to a distress call that armed men had mounted a roadblock along the Ankanko-Asuoso-Fenaso road in the Amansie Central District, robbing unsuspecting commuters.

Upon arrival, police officers encountered four armed men in the act. The suspects, wielding a pump action gun, a sword, and other weapons, attempted to flee on two motorbikes. The police gave a chase, successfully demobilised the motorbikes, and arrested all four suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Rahman Alhassan, 27, Nurudeen Fatawu, 25, Naafewu Masahud, 22, and Yaw Saaka, 42.

Items retrieved from the suspects included one pump action gun, 20 rounds of AAA ammunition, a sword, and a string of talismans believed to be used for spiritual protection.

Second Operation

In a second operation on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, police intelligence led the Obuasi Divisional Operations Team to Abedwum, a suburb of Obuasi, where an armed robbery was reportedly in progress.

On reaching the scene, the suspected robbers fled into a nearby forest while firing at the police.

Officers pursued them and engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire, which resulted in the death of one of the suspects.

A search of his backpack revealed 14 rounds of live ammunition and other unspecified items.

The remaining suspects managed to escape, and police believe some may have sustained gunshot wounds during the shootout.

Public Assistance Requested

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, is calling on the public to report any individuals with suspicious wounds or injuries to the nearest police station.

The police also urged the public to continue partnering with them by volunteering credible information to help combat crime in the region.

“These operations underscore our commitment to rooting out armed criminals and ensuring public safety. We count on the support of the community to sustain these gains,” ACP Nyaaba stated.

The suspects currently in custody are expected to be arraigned soon, as investigations continue.

A Daily Guide Report