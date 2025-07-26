Ashanti REGSEC Imposes Motorbike Curfew, Suspends Inter-Tribal Games

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced a set of emergency measures to curb rising tensions and ensure the safety of residents following recent violent clashes in parts of the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 24, 2025, and signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, REGSEC declared a ban on the use of motorbikes on all roads in the region after 7:00 p.m. until further notice.

The directive also outlaws unlicensed motorbikes and those operating without functioning lights.

To further prevent disturbances, the council has suspended the ongoing inter-tribal football competition, warning that such events could inflame tensions. Motorbike riders have also been prohibited from wearing smocks, which authorities say could be used to conceal weapons.

Dr. Amoakohene assured residents of enhanced security operations, disclosing that joint police and military deployments have been stationed in hotspot areas to protect lives and property.

“The government is fully committed to restoring peace and order. We will not relent until those responsible for these acts of violence are arrested and brought to justice,” the Regional Minister stated.

The council is also urging the public to assist with investigations by volunteering credible information that could lead to the arrest of suspects. According to REGSEC, security agencies are on high alert and are ready to receive any intelligence from the public.

REGSEC reaffirmed its dedication to protecting the people of the Ashanti Region and appealed for calm and cooperation as authorities work to stabilize the situation.

By David Afum, Kumasi