Daddy Lumba Dead

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has reportedly passed away at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, this morning.

This unfortunate event was made known in a press statement signed by Counsel for the Fosu Family, Fati Ali Yallah, Esq. It read, “With profound sorrow and deep grief, the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana’s beloved musical icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away earlier today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness.”

“During this time of immense loss, we respectfully request privacy for the family and loved ones as they navigate this profound grief. Details of the funeral arrangement will be shared in the coming days.”

Daddy Lumba, widely considered one of the most influential figures in Ghana’s music scene, enjoyed a career spanning over three decades. Known for his distinctive voice, compelling lyrics, and timeless hits, he released over 30 albums and captivated generations with classics such as “Aben Wo Ha,” “Theresa,” “Yentie Obiaa,” and “Playboy.”

Born on September 29, 1964, Lumba’s musical journey began in the 1980s and took off with the release of his debut album “Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu,” in collaboration with Nana Acheampong as the Lumba Brothers. His solo career soared thereafter, earning him numerous accolades and a loyal fan base both locally and abroad.

Daddy Lumba’s legacy is etched in the cultural and musical identity of Ghana, having inspired countless artists and left a mark on the country’s highlife genre.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke