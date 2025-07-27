Pastor Allegedly Arrested Over Shatta Wale’s Death Prophecy

Shatta Wale

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh has allegedly been arrested after prophesying that popular dancehall musician Shatta Wale would be shot and killed by unknown assailants.

In a viral video, Reverend Donkoh claimed he had received two visions involving the artiste. In the first, Shatta Wale was attacked by gunmen but survived and later thanked God publicly. In the second vision, however, the pastor claimed the musician was fatally shot by three unidentified men.

The prophecy quickly drew backlash from Shatta Wale, who took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to demand swift action from the Ghana Police Service.

He described the prophecy as dangerous and irresponsible and gave the authorities a one-week ultimatum to arrest the pastor.

“Men of God indeed. This is what Dampare supported and it escalated. Ghana Police, if you don’t arrest this man within one week, nobody should blame me for what I am capable of doing—and it won’t be violence but a lesson to this country,” Shatta Wale posted.

Following the public outcry, videos surfaced online on Friday showing Reverend Donkoh being arrested by police.

It remains unclear what specific charges he faces, but sources indicate that he is currently assisting with investigations.

The incident has reignited public debate over the activities of religious leaders and the growing trend of so-called “doom prophecies” in Ghana. The Ghana Police Service has, in recent years, warned pastors against making public prophecies that could cause fear, panic, or unrest.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has been the subject of such predictions.

In 2021, a similar prophecy by Pastor Jesus Ahuofe led the musician to stage a fake shooting incident, resulting in the arrest of both the prophet and Shatta Wale himself.

Public reaction to Reverend Donkoh’s arrest has been divided, with some defending religious freedom and others backing Shatta Wale’s stance on holding prophets accountable for harmful predictions.