Nana Addo, Bawumia Mourns Daddy Lumba

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo and Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ghanaian music icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known by his stage name Daddy Lumba.

In a Facebook post, the former President described the late artist as “a pantheon among musical greats of all time,” acknowledging both the personal loss of a friend and the national loss of a cultural icon. “With regret, I have received the sad news of the passing of my dear friend and renowned music icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu,” the former President wrote.

He praised Daddy Lumba’s unique ability to forge a powerful connection with the Ghanaian people through music, describing him as a voice that resonated deeply with both fans and the country at large. “Daddy Lumba… had a special connection with his fans and the entire nation.”

The former President also reflected on the role Daddy Lumba played in his own political journey, noting that”His hit-making songs will remain lasting contributions to my presidential journey and will forever be etched in the annals of the political campaign of the New Patriotic Party.”

He added, “He will be sorely missed. May he peacefully rest in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again.”

Also, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in a post shared via Facebook, hailed the celebrated highlife musician for his extraordinary contribution to Ghanaian music, noting that his legacy spanned over three decades and helped shape the modern highlife sound.

“I have been informed of the saddening news of the passing of a true music icon, who has had an incredible career spanning over three decades,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.

He praised Daddy Lumba not only for his extensive catalog of hits and memorable performances but also for his role in nurturing new talent and expanding the reach of Ghanaian music across generations. He extended condolences on behalf of himself and his wife, Samira Bawumia, to Daddy Lumba’s family, fans, and all Ghanaians. “Samira and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, fans, and the whole country.”

