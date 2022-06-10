Mahama Attacks Akufo-Addo Gov’t

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again launched an attack on the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He has asked President Akufo-Addo to learn to tolerate criticisms and enhance free speech “while protecting journalists from harm”.

According to him, Ghana is currently reeling in decay and he is therefore, rallying all members of his party and Ghanaians, by extension, to “‘Arise, Arise for Ghana’ wherever we find ourselves”.

These were contained in his anniversary message as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday June 10, 2022 marks 30 years since establishment.

“Thirty (30) years ago the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was birthed with the objective of delivering Unity, Stability and Development to all Ghanaians.

“Through the leadership of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.), supported by his formidable team, the NDC emerged out of the PNDC as the vanguard leading the nation in the establishment of a new constitutional democracy, which guaranteed the rights and freedoms of all Ghanaians.

“On this solemn day, I commend our forebears who have sacrificed their all to get us here.”

The NDC was established on June 10, 1992 and emerged victorious in the general elections held later that year.

It, therefore, became the first party to win power in the Fourth Republic.

The party has since won three elections with the latest coming in 2012.

By Vincent Kubi