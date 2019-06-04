Mahama Ayariga Meets Court’s Deadline

Mahama Ayariga

MEMBER OF Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, reached court at about 12:50pm on Tuesday, June 4, to beat the 1pm deadline given him by an Accra High Court.

Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe had ordered lawyers for the Bawku Central MP to ensure the lawmaker appear in court today, June 4, 2019, by 1pm.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye, had to suspend parliamentary sitting for 30 minutes earlier today for broader consultation on the prosecution of the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr. Amidu is prosecuting the MP for alleged tax evasion.

Mr. Ayariga had tried to use parliamentary privileges which according to him does not allow the Government to drag him to court while on parliamentary duty.

BY Melvin Tarlue