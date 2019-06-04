Luxxis Communications Marks Another Milestone With Twellium Ghana At The Ghana Manufacturing Awards 2018

Luxxis Communications, a force to reckon with in the advertising industry has once again made the headline for its creative prowess. As an anchor, Luxxis Communications has successfully kept its clients afloat with innovative strategies and campaigns that do not only drive sales but also establish them as frontiers in their respective fields.

The success story of Twellium Ghana at the recently held Ghana Manufacturing Awards, which saw them take home the awards for emerging brand of the year, marketing campaign of the year and the product of the year. Highlights the impact of every artistic input, our engineering vision and the beyond the horizon point of sales that we aspire to take every client taps from us.

At Luxxis Communications, the dream is yours and the work is ours. With a selfless team of visual thinkers, who believe in the possibilities of what it can be, where you must be and most importantly positioning you as a leader in your jurisdiction. We cater for all your advertising needs providing you with professional services like Branding, Social Media and Web Management, Digital Marketing, PR and Event Managements, Video Production, Photography, Media Buying, Web and App Development and Printing.

If you want to get to the zenith of what you envision for your company, Luxxis Communications is your most preferred partner to tag along on this journey