Verna Mineral Water Wins Product Of The Year At The 3rd Edition Of Ghana Manufacturing Awards

The third edition of the Ghana Manufacturing awards held at the Kempinski hotel in Accra honored 32 companies and individuals in the manufacturing industry.

The Ghana Manufacturing Awards celebrates innovation in the industry with the ultimate aim of compelling professionals and companies to compete locally and globally.

The event brought together players in the Manufacturing industry and recognize achievements from local and international companies involved in manufacturing sector in Ghana.

The Twellium Industrial Company, one of the giant stakeholders in the manufacturing landscape with numerous nonalcoholic beverages under its belt. Swept home three of the most prestigious awards on the night. Emerging brand of the year, Marketing campaign of the year and the Product of the year went to its flagship brand Verna Mineral Water.

Verna Mineral Water, notable for its high production capacity which encompasses a series of filtration – activated carbon, microfiltration, reverse osmosis technology, UV sterilization and ozonation – to meet high standards of quality and safety. It is against this backdrop that, the Product of the year award is a well-deserved honour bestowed upon the most preferred mineral water by the target market and consumers.

Twellium Industrial Company, through the high exportation of its products to other African countries, generates revenue for the country, boost foreign exchange and make our products and the country stand out within competitors.

The Twellium Industrial Company is grateful for the immense support and acknowledgement. As it journeys on with great ideas to take over the beverage space in Africa.