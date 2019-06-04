NDC Youth Support Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Bawku Central Constituency have pledged support for their Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga.

According to them, the embattled MP has a “good name” in the constituency and no amount of corruption accusation against him can tarnish his reputation.

However, they have accused the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, of hiding behind his office to settle a personal score with the MP and NDC as a whole.

Mr. Ayariga was ordered on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, to meet a 1pm deadline at an Accra High Court over tax evasion tax. He is being prosecuted by Mr. Amidu.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bawku