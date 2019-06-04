Trump Backs Brexit

Donald Trump backed Brexit and promised Britain a ‘phenomenal trade deal’ after leaving the EU in a joint press conference with Theresa May this afternoon.

Mr Trump used his address at the Foreign Office to pay tribute to Mrs May and said the Prime Minister was a person ‘who loves her country dearly’ and promised that the bond between their countries is ‘the greatest alliance the world has ever known’.

When asked about Brexit the President said: ‘I think it will happen and it should happen. This is a great, great country and it wants its own identity’, adding leaving the EU ‘would be a good thing for this country’.

Outside the 250,000 protesters who promised to ‘wreck’ the second day of his state visit had failed to turn up – with only a few thousand gathering for their anti-Trump ‘carnival of resistance’ in Trafalgar Square before marching down to Parliament Square.

After talks in Downing Street on Brexit, Iran, Huawei and climate change, Mr Trump used the press conference to thank the Queen and the Prime Minister for welcoming him and Melania to Britain for setting up the state visit – only the third offered to a US President – calling Her Majesty ‘a fantastic woman’ and Mrs May ‘a tremendous professional’.

He also promised Britain a ‘phenomenal’ trade deal following Brexit – hours after he urged the outgoing Prime Minister to ‘stick around’ and do a ‘substantial’ sign it with him.

He said: ‘Our nations have more than 1 trillion dollars invested in each other’s economics. As the UK makes preparations to exit the EU the US is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the US and the UK. There is tremendous potential in that trade deal, I say probably two and even three times what we’re doing right now.’

Speaking in London today the President revealed:

· Britain will leave the EU ‘soon’ calling Brexit ‘good for the country’ because the UK wants its ‘own identity’;

· The $1trillion dollar in annual trade between the US and America could be doubled or trebled with a ‘phenomenal new trade deal’ signed when the UK cuts ties with Brussels;

· President Trump said US access to the NHS should ‘not be off the table’ post-Brexit and nor should ‘anything else’;

· Trump revealed ‘absolute’ agreement on Huawei between him and Mrs May after he warned the UK not to give the Chinese access to Britain’s 5G network;

· He rejected an invitation from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to meet this week and said he and London Mayor Sadiq Khan are ‘negative forces’ who are ‘damaging the UK’ and ‘shouldn’t be criticising’ a President;

Mr Trump’s second day of his state visit went from the pomp of a royal reception and state banquet at Buckingham Palace to politics with meetings at Downing Street and St James’ Palace.

Source: Dailymail