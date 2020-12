Former President John Mahama has started his address to the nation.

In his ongoing address, the former President who is the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, is raising further concerns with the outcome of the December 7, 2020 presidential election.

The address comes hours after he caused his lawyers to file a petition at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 to challenge the results of the elections.

By Melvin Tarlue