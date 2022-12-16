Mahama Belatedly Stops NDC Boys Acrimonious War

Mahama in a separate photos with the two executives

Former President John Mahama who is lacing his boot to contest the upcoming Presidential Primaries of the oppostion National Democratic Congress for the 3rd time has joined the move to reconcile the internecine war between Sammy Gyamfi and George Opare Addo aka Pablo.

The two Executives, Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer and George Opare Addo, Youth Organizer after the recently held Youth Conference are trading “Insults” in the media.

The newly re-elected National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo popularly known as Pablo, was not pleased with the open campaign and support his National Communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi gave to his opponent, Yaw Brogya Genfi at the just ended Women’s and Youth Organizers race for the party.

On Power FM on Monday, December 12, 2022, days after Mr Opare Addo emerged victorious he told the host of the programme, Mugabe Maase that he contested the youth organizership post with Sammy Gyamfi, the ‘small boy’ and not Brogya Genfi.

Making matters worse, he called out on the Communications officer to explain to every Ghanaian the source of his wealth and how he financed his Airport Hills building on live radio.

Reacting to the allegations, Sammy Gyamfi on Wednesday on Onua TV, averred that he openly campaigned and supported Brogya Genfi because they have been friends for a long.

According to him, he has no issue with George Opare Addo though the latter has called him names.

Mahama

However, the former President, John Dramani Mahama in a quick defense met the two executives to ceasefire.

Mr. Mahama in a post on his Facebook page said, “I’ve had meetings with our Youth Organizer and Communications Officer and agreed with them that the current exchanges must stop. It brings our great party no benefit and only serves as a distraction from the hardship caused by the reckless management of our economy.”

“Let’s keep our eyes on the prize for the ‘Ghana we want’.” Mr Mahama added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe