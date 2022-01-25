Mahama Blames Nana-Bawumia For Collapsing Ghana’s Economy 

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama who was ousted from power after his shameful defeat in 2016 elections for taking Ghana to the International Monetary Fund, IMF that led to the collapsing of most businesses has turned the heat on President Akufo-Addo – Bawumia government for collapsing the economy.

According to Mr. Mahama, who suffered the second defeat in 2020 elections on poor policies announced by his party, claimed the Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, hence resorting to borrowing.

He claimed “the debt crisis, for which there are very few tangible projects to show, and the worsening economic hardship of Ghanaians amply demonstrate the negative impact of a collapsed economy”.

Mr. Mahama lamented that “these burdensome taxes will erode business capital, especially at a time when Government has crowded out the private sector’s access to credit by its ferocious appetite for borrowing”.

He made these known in a post on his Facebook page, after having a Retreat with the NDC Minority Members of Parliament for the closing session of their 2022 Caucus Retreat held on Monday at Ada, in the Greater Accra Region.

He said the retreat was a good session as they prepare to resume sittings, and after a year in which they demonstrated their commitment to pushing the desires and interests of their constituents and Ghanaians generally in the House.

He applauds the MPs for holding the government accountable and on behalf of the general membership of the National Democratic Congress.

“It is important for MPs, as stressed by other speakers and the leadership, to always remember that they are representing the people and are also in the House to represent the NDC”.

Mr. Mahama added that ” the NDC remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians at a time when the Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption”.

BY Daniel Bampoe