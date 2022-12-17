Mahama Boy Storm Court Over Election “Fraud”

Ernest Brogya Genfi

Defeated National Youth Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Brogya Genfi, has threatened to challenge the outcome of the just-ended Youth Organizer elections in court.

According to him, there were vivid manipulations of results in the election held in Cape Coast over the weekend.

George Opare Addo, the incumbent youth organizer who won the elections with just 25 votes difference said the election was Free and fair after he obtain 533 of the total votes cast.

George Opare Addo’s victory marks his second successive victory over Brogya Genfi, after beating him in the 2018 contest.

Though Mr. Genfi, who polled 508 of the total votes cast, accepted defeat and congratulated Pablo after the elections in 2018, this time, he said “it is not over”.

“For posterity and future elections of NDC, this thing must not let go. Otherwise, incumbents will play this tactic and use it to continue to be in office,” he stressed.

BY Daniel Bampoe