Mosquito Begs For Votes, As Sammy Photo Teases Him

The 10th National Congress of the Opposition National Democratic Congress was characterised by drama between the two leading candidates fighting for the National Chairmanship position of the party, as they ended up begging for votes, shading each other, and blackmailing the party members emotionally.

There have been fears that the party will break apart after Saturday’s congress due to Mr. Asiedu Nketiah’s decision to contest his boss for the Chairmanship slot.

The outgoing General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito speaking at the congress apologized to party members he offended during his service to the party.

He said “Let me say a word of farewell to you as I step down today as your General Secretary having served in that position for the past 17 years. I thank you for your cooperation and thank everybody. Those I’ve offended, may the Lord touch your heart to forgive me,” General Mosquito said when he delivered a speech at the congress grounds”.

According to him, “The credit I’ve made so far is shared and attributed to the footsoldiers of this country and this party.”

Ofosu Ampofo

Ofosu Ampofo is his open address shaded the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah by saying the heated contest between himself and Asiedu Nketiah will not destroy the party, adding that “a mosquito you can see cannot bite.”

He noted that the contest between the two will only strengthen the party’s democratic credentials ahead of the 2024 elections.

He said “I want our detractors to know that our party remains strong, and we will come out of today’s elections even stronger. The chairmanship contest between the party chairman and the general secretary will not destroy the NDC, we are all too strong and too intelligent for that.”

“Let those false political prophets from the opposing side who are predicting armageddon after today’s election be clear in their minds that today will rather mark a renaissance of the great akatamansonians,” he added.

He said that Saturday’s election “will mark the beginning of our march towards rescuing Ghana from the wickedness, ineptitude, and catastrophic NPP government”.

