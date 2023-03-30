Mahama Buys Delegates With Awards Scheme

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is making frantic efforts toMahama Buys Delegates With Awards Scheme once again lead the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) by winning the heart of delegates with all possible antics.

The twice defeated leader of the NDC in the 2016 and 2020 polls has announced an award scheme designed to reward branches and constituencies of the party to increase his votes.

“We are going to institute a reward system for constituencies and branches,” Mr Mahama said on Wednesday, March 29 while on a three-day campaign tour of the Central Region.

“We’ll give every constituency a target and if you meet the target and exceed it, the branch and constituency will be rewarded.”

Mr Mahama pointed out that his 2024 campaign will be anchored by the branches hence the award scheme intended to both set targets for the constituencies and encourage them to meet those targets.

He promised to ensure that the needed campaign materials and logistics are provided to support the efforts by the branches to exceed their targets.

He, therefore, cautioned constituency and regional executives against keeping campaign logistics and other resources, denying the branches where real work of canvassing for votes takes place.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful says he will decentralise his campaign much more than he did in 2020 by working together with the branches and constituencies to engage, mobilise and canvass for votes.

Mr Mahama has already visited six regions ahead of the May 13 Presidential Primaries of the NDC.

By Vincent Kubi