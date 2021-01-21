Mahama Chases EC Documents

Former President John Dramani Mahama has filed an application requesting the Electoral Commission to produce specific documents for inspection.

Per the application, former President Mahama, who is the Petitioner in the Election Petition case also required permission to take copies of same.

The application filed at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 19, also required from the Commission, who is the First Respondent in the trial to within three days of the notice produce the documents.

The documents required for inspection are the originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Collation Forms (Form 9) for all constituencies in Ghana; the originals of the Constituency Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (Form 10) for all constituencies in Ghana and the originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Collation Forms (Form 11) for all regions in Ghana.

The rest are the originals of the Regional Presidential Election Results Summary Sheets (Form 12) for all regions in Ghana and the original of the Declaration of the Presidential Results Form (Form 13).

The application also required the records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of Presidential election results on December 9, 2020, of the results of four Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

The Former President is seeking an annulment of the Presidential election results and a re-run of the election between him and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, second Respondent in the petition.

He is also praying the Court to order the Electoral Commission, to proceed to conduct a second election between the petitioner and President Nana Akufo-Addo, Second Respondent as the candidates, as required under Articles 63 (4) and (5) of the 1992 constitutions.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a motion filed by the Former President Mahama, asking the Electoral Commission to admit it made errors in the declaration of the 2020 Presidential results.

GNA