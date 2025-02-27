Mahama Declares Persons Involved In NSS Scandal Wanted

President John Mahama has revealed that he has directed the declaration of some suspects involved in the National Service Authority (NSA) financial scandal as wanted.

Speaking during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in his second term in Parliament today, President Mahama explained that the ORAL team has been tasked to bring the NSS ghost names scandal to book.

He said, “As part of our ORAL policy I have tasked our investigative operators to bring NSS ghost names to justice, I direct they are declared wanted”.

According to the President, those involved in the scandal must be held accountable, since state resources cannot be stolen with favoritism.

“Such brazen stealing of state resources should not go unpunished,” he stated.

President Mahama assured Ghanaians that his second administration will remain committed to fighting corruption, pledging to fight corruption head-on.

He said, “ I pledge to fight corruption head-on”.

He then assured the country that his government would not tolerate corruption, promising to uphold independent judicial service.

