Mahama Demands Probe Into Military ‘Invasion’ of Parliament

Former President John Mahama has called for a Parliamentary investigation into why military personnel were allowed to enter Parliament during the Democratic process of electing a Speaker of Parliament.

He made the call in a post on his official Facebook page to congratulate newly sworn-in Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

According to him, “The attempt to snatch ballot papers by the MP-elect for Tema West and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel are images one had never expected to see in our 4th Republican Parliament.”

He noted therefore that “The recent use of the military in civil democratic processes has become a major worry and gives the impression that this administration is continually seeking to resurrect the exorcised ghosts of our military past.”

“Parliament must conduct an investigation into the two incidents and exact appropriate sanctions,” according to him.

Congratulatory message

“Congratulations Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on your election as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.”

“The events of last night stretching into the morning of 7th January have been both a great occasion for Ghana’s democracy and at the same time a day of infamy, which will go down as a low point in our democratic practice.”

“The election of Speaker Bagbin affirms what a great democracy we can build for ourselves and how dialogue and consensus building can make us even stronger as a nation.”

“Congratulations to the leadership of the NDC Caucus and the Caucus members for your dedication and commitment.”

By Melvin Tarlue