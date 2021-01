The time for the swearing-in of President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been moved forward.

Initially as announced by the Chair of the Inauguration Committee, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the ceremony was expected to start at 11:00am.

But Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced that the swearing-in will now come off at 12 noon today, January 7, 2021.

According to him, the ceremony will take place at the forecourt of Parliament.

