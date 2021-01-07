Fomena MP Elected Second Deputy Speaker

The Independent Member of Parliament (MP) of the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has been elected the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

He is to serve alongside Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Mr Amoako was a Member of Parliament of the NPP in the 7th Parliament but was banned from the Party prior to the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. That compelled him to contest the parliamentary elections last year as independent candidate, winning in the end.

By Melvin Tarlue