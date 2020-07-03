‘Mahama Doesn’t Deserve Another Chance’

Edmund Kyei

Edmund Kyei, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) First Vice Chairman for the Asokwa Constituency, has cautioned Ghanaians against falling for the promises of ex-President John Mahama and giving him another chance to lead this country.

“Ghanaians should not make a mistake into believing that Mr. Mahama and his NDC have anything good for the country. They destroyed everything and should not be brought back. Don’t vote for him and his party because they will come back to do the same things that sent them out,” Mr. Kyei said on Kumasi-based Wontumi Television/Radio.

According to the NPP man, Ghana retarded in growth when Mr. Mahama and the NDC were in political office, for which reason they must not be entertained anymore, adding that “he is desperate for power and so he is just issuing empty promises.”

“Mr. Mahama and the NDC were only good at corruption, scandals and mismanagement when they stayed in political office for eight years. Also, the incompetent NDC collapsed businesses with the prolonged power crisis, popularly known as ‘dumsor’. Mahama is incompetent!” he fired.

He, therefore, entreated the electorate to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo to complete the good works he has commenced so far.

According to him, John Mahama and his incompetent NDC members do not know how to properly transform the country.

He boldly predicted that President Akufo-Addo would win the presidential polls with a landslide victory to complete his impressive works, saying “the queues at the registration centres across the country give an indication that the people are eager to retain the NPP in political office in 2020.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi