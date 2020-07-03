Japan Supports Ghana’s Covid-19 Response

Ambassador Himeno Tsutomu and Charles Owiredu signing the grant agreement.

The Japanese government has provided a grant assistance of $4.5m to support Ghana’s Covid-19 response measures.

The grant will be used to procure medical equipment including CT Scan, Radiography System, X-Ray Apron, Thermography Ambulance and water tanker for health facilities in the country.

The Ho Teaching Hospital, Ga East Hospital, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Pentecost Treatment Centre and other hospitals and facilities, as well as Kotoka International Airport, are the beneficiaries of the medical equipment support.

Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, Himeno Tsutomu, in a remark before the grant signing ceremony, said Japan has been supporting the health sector of Ghana over many years.

He cited the support the Japanese government has provided for the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), including the construction of the new laboratory, which is playing a central role in Covid-19 testing in the country.

“We have been supporting Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through CHPS expansion in the five northern regions and Maternal-Child Health Record Book project,” he said.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu, said the decision of the Japanese government to support Ghana with medical equipment and supplies is timely, regarding the increasing number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country.

“This grant aid would augment the efforts of the government of Ghana in further strengthening the country’s health service in the fight against the pandemic and other diseases…I express our sincere gratitude to the government and people of Japan for their unyielding support for Ghana’s socio-economic development,” he said.

He assured the Japanese Ambassador that the grant would be used for the benefit of the people of Ghana.

The two countries also signed a grant agreement for Human Resources (HR) development scholarship for young government officials.

The scholarship will offer 12 two-year Master’s course and one PhD course at Japanese Universities.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri