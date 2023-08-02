Mahama Eulogises Ga Manye

John Mahama with Ga Mantse, some traditional leaders and party executives

Former President John Mahama has mourned with the Ga Mantse, His Majesty King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and the Ga State following the passing of Ga Manye, Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate eulogized the deceased for her exemplary leadership qualities that unified people around her.

At the signing of the late queen mother’s book of condolence at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra, he wrote,” On behalf of the National Democratic Congress, l wish to express our solidarity and condolences to the Ga Mantse and the Ga State for the passing of a great Queen Mother, Naa Dedei Omaedru lll. We pay respect to her memory as a unifier and a greatly respected Queen. We wish her peaceful repose in the bossom of our Lord.”

As tradition demands, the former president presented a carton of schnapp, a red linen cloth and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He told the traditional leaders and elders not to hesitate to call on him for support to give the departed Queen Mother a befitting burial.

The Ga Mantse, His Majesty King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and chairman of the funeral committee, Sempe Mantse, Nii Adotey Otintor II, and the elders expressed thanks to the former leader for mourning with them.

Naa Omaedru, also known as Naa Dedei Ablah in private life, passed on to eternity at the age of 88 on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence after close to six decades reign.

The Ga Traditional Council is expected to announce the date for the final funeral rites soon.