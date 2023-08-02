Yango Treats Patrons To Movie Night

Some patrons of Yango movie night

Some customers of the ride-hailing company, Yango, have been treated to a movie screening in Accra.

Dubbed ‘the Yango Movie Night’, the event hosted over 155 customers drawn from tertiary institutions, the influencer and content creation community, social media followers, and some partners.

The event was the latest in a series of innovative projects from the company, aimed at bringing customers closer to the brand and offering them treats deserving of the loyalty they’ve shown Yango in the last four years since launching in Ghana.

Country Manager of Yango, Tom Ofonime, said the event underscored the company’s commitment to its customers.

“We wanted to celebrate our riders, and I am glad we did,” he said.

“Thank you for trusting us not just with your journeys but with your safety as well, and we hope that we will be able to continue taking you from one point to the other.”

Patrons were treated to an all-expense-paid experience, including movie tickets, drinks, and popcorn. A surprise gift hunt climaxed what was a beautiful night.

Since its launch in 2019, Yango has experienced strong growth in Ghana.

The Yango brand has already become synonymous with fast, comfortable, and safe travel. Yango uses its own maps; routes, and navigation system based on artificial intelligence technologies.

The company frequently introduces new features with a focus on enhanced security for riders. Yango operates in over 20 countries across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.