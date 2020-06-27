Mahama Fights SC Ruling

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of carrying out a “diabolic agenda” to ensure that many Ghanaians are excluded from voting in the interest of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He made the remarks on Thursday night from the NDC headquarters at Adabraka in response to the Supreme Court ruling on the compilation of a new voters’ register.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday unanimously held that the recently approved CI by Parliament be used as basis for the compilation of a new register, thereby dismissing the NDC’s demand that the old voters’ card be used as one of the proof of citizenship.

But Mr. Mahama rejected the ruling, accusing the EC and the ruling NPP of advancing “exclusive democracy.”

He stated that from the onset of the trial, the NDC knew inclusive democracy was not going to be given a hearing.

He says all that the NPP has done over the years is to promote exclusive democracy while the NDC is striving to promote inclusive democracy.

The ex-President has, therefore, rejected the Supreme Court ruling on the compilation of the new voters’ roll.

According to him, the NDC is disappointed at the court ruling made on Thursday, June 25.

Our legal teams are examining the decision even as we await the full reasoning behind it, he said.

He accused the NPP government of manipulating the EC to exclude eligible voters from voting in the 2020 elections.

By Melvin Tarlue