NPP Chairman Dead

\THE ASHANTI Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) is bereaved, as a key party member is reported dead.

Sam Cudjoe, the Ashanti Regional NPP Second Vice Chairman, died in his house on Friday dawn.

According to reports, Mr. Cudjoe appeared hale and hearty so his sudden demise has shocked the NPP fraternity.

Although an autopsy is yet to be conducted, there are speculations that he might have suffered high blood pressure whilst asleep and was rushed to the hospital but could not survive.

The late party man is widely described as a patriot, team player and a workaholic, who served the NPP faithfully.

Mr. Cudjoe has served the party in different portfolios, including serving as a three-time regional secretary and once the Ashanti Regional Communication’s Director of the NPP.

Until his death, he was the second vice chairman of the NPP, and he was always on radio defending the party.

Several NPP members and sympathizers took to social media on Friday morning to mourn his death.

Even some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also mourned him openly.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi