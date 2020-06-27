Wontumi Pledges Support For Football

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known popularly as Chairman Wontumi, has said he is ready to make an investment into football in the country.

In an interview with Wontumi FM, he opened up on his love for the sport.

According to him, he wants to see football developed and is ready to pump in money if given the opportunity.

“I am ready to hugely invest in football. I am a businessman and ready to do more for our football. If I’m to become the CEO of a club, I will make sure I buy quality players with skills and intelligence but not below 6.4 feet,” Chairman Wontumi said.

The business mogul added, “Silvio Berlusconi never played football but he was able to win a lot of titles for AC Milan. It’s about time we give our football clubs to men with affluence, charisma and swag like myself, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite to run. These people will make our football attractive again. ”